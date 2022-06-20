'People are going to be desperate' | Why detectives say the Orange County community needs to be extra vigilant

Officials believe we are living in desperate times, and for some, desperate times call for desperate measures.

Rising gas prices and inflation have law enforcement agencies across the country dealing with an uptick thefts and violent crimes.

"With the price of groceries going up, fuel going up, everything, it's not cheap to live, so these people are going to be desperate,” Detective Colton Havard said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking community members to be extra vigilant and take proactive measures.

Detectives are encouraging community members to lock their cars and businesses. They believe this step makes it harder for thieves to commit crimes.

“People leave their vehicle doors unlocked, their businesses unlocked,” Havard said. “They just don't take preventative measures, and if people would take the extra step and make those preventative measures, it would help us out tremendously.”

Crime typically goes up during the summer months, Detective Havard said. Property crime is the latest illegal trend the detective has seen in Orange County.

“Over the last few months, there's been an increase in burglaries, whether it be vehicle burglaries, gasoline," Detective Havard said. "Gasoline's up close to $5 a gallon right now, so gasoline, there's a lot of gas thefts going on."

With gas prices on the rise, criminals have been known to steal gas cans as well as siphon gas out of vehicles and underground fuel tanks.

Brady Wright lives in Orange County. Wright has had his truck broken into multiple times while it was sitting in his driveway.

“I just wouldn't leave nothing valuable in there, and just leave it unlocked because they're going to bust your window if they really want in there bad,” Wright said.

Wright's dad had bank checks stolen out of his car recently. Wright and Detective Havard agree that it comes down to common sense if a person wants to avoid becoming a victim of theft.

“I'd also encourage residents, if they're out shopping, to keep their purse underneath the seat,” Havard said. “Keep their cellphone under a seat, if they're going to leave a cellphone in the car or a firearm. Anything worth value, I would leave hidden."

Detective Havard advises against confronting a burglar or thief. Instead, the detective suggests calling law enforcement to handle the situation.