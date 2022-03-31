Not using blinker results in meth possession arrest of Orange man

During the traffic stop officers found about 114 grams of methamphetamine inside his vehicle.

ORANGE, Texas — A 39-year-old man from Orange is facing narcotics charges after officers found meth in his vehicle.

Charles Brett Boren, 39, of Orange, was arrested on possession of a controlled substance charge after police in Orange stopped his car in the 18000 block of Texas Highway 62 according to a news release.

During a traffic stop officers found about 114 grams of methamphetamine inside his vehicle police said.

He was stopped for failing to signal a lane change according to jail records.

Boren, who was alone, was arrested and taken to the Orange County Jail police said.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond according to jail records.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

From an Orange Police Department new release...

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, Investigators with the Orange Police Department Narcotics division conducted a traffic stop in the 18000 block of Hwy 62 S, Orange, Texas.

During the traffic stop, investigators located approximately 114 grams of Methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as, Charles Brett Boren 12/27/1982, of Orange.

He was placed under arrest for Possession of Controlled Substance and transported to Orange County Jail.