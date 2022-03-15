'There’s no statute of limitations on a sexual assault of a child' | Opening statements begin in trial of man accused of sexually abusing 12-year-old

The prosecutor said the victim will give testimony during the trial, and that children should be believed when they say someone has made them uncomfortable.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of a Beaumont man accused of three counts of sexual abuse of a child and one count of indecency with a child.

Emmanuel Perez, 37, is accused of abusing a 12-year-old victim, who made an out cry about six incidents, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Jury selection began on Monday.

The prosecutor started opening statements by speaking about all of the law enforcement, state officials and professionals the young victim had to talk to after making an outcry.

She also said the victim will give testimony during the trial and that children should be believed when they say someone has made them uncomfortable.

"When we hear a child talk about an adult being sexual with them, we should believe them,” the prosecutor said. “There’s no statute of limitations on a sexual assault of a child.”

The defense argued that the allegations the victim made were made months after the alleged event, and their allegations were told differently to different people.

The defense also said there is no proof of anything happening, only the word of one witness.

The prosecution objected this statement by saying one witness is sufficient evidence to prove the allegation. Judge John Stevens sustained the objection.

The defense said he agreed with the prosecution that allegations made by a child should be investigated, but also said this is an unproven allegation.

“Don’t be surprised when we just hear the same allegation repeated,” the defense said.

Perez was indicted on these three counts back on June 24, 2020.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.