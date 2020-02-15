BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating an aggravated assault that happened at the Scottish Inn & Suites around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Police arrived at the McDonald's located at 190 I-10 in Beaumont in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, officials located the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the victim was shot in a room at the Scottish Inn, located at 50 I-10 in Beaumont. Police say the victim fled to McDonald's on foot.

The person suffering from a gun shot wound was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, reports show.

According to a news release, investigators believe this incident stemmed from illegal activity possibly involving narcotics.

The victim has not been named at this time. Authorities have not located the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you when or if we receive more information.

Beaumont Police Department full release...

On Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to McDonald’s, located at 190 IH 10 N, in reference to a victim of a shooting. When Officers arrived they located the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigation revealed that the victim had been shot inside of a room at the Scottish Inn, located at 50 IH-10 N, and had fled to McDonald’s on foot. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. Investigators believe that this incident stems from illegal activity possibly involving narcotics. The suspect has not been located at this time. The investigation is on-going.

