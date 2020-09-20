x
Crime

Man shot, airlifted to hospital after road rage incident between two ATV drivers in Newton County

Witnesses said an ATV driver passed another ATV in an unsafe manner, sparking a road rage incident. During the argument, someone fired a gun and hit a man.

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — One person was shot and airlifted to a Beaumont hospital after a road rage incident between two ATV drivers in Newton County Saturday afternoon. 

A 911 caller reported a shooting at the Sabine ATV Park in Burkeville to the Newton County Sheriff's Office about 1:42 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. 

Witnesses said an ATV driver passed another ATV in an unsafe manner, sparking a road rage incident, Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles said in a news release. 

During the argument, someone fired a gun and hit a man. First responders called for the man to be airlifted to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. 

The man who was shot is in stable condition and undergoing surgery as of 7:40 p.m. Saturday. The shooter also went to a local hospital in a privately owned car. 

No names are being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation, Rowles said. 

