BEAUMONT, Texas — One person has scrape wounds that may have been caused by the grazing of a bullet after someone in a vehicle fired shots on Pradice in Beaumont on Wednesday.

Police were called to the 4300 block of Pradice St. around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon about the victim of a shooting.

Sgt. Cody Guedry with Beaumont Police said they aren't sure if the victim's wounds are a result of the alleged shots fired.

He said there were other people in the area who could have been hurt, calling it 'nonsense.'

"We're not getting the complete story," Guedry said.

Beaumont Police are continuing to investigate the events that led up to the alleged drive-by.

