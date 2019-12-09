BEAUMONT, Texas — A person is in the hospital after a shooting at a hotel north of downtown Beaumont. It happened at the Homebridge Inn and Suites on the 2600 block of the Interstate 10 feeder road near 11th Street.

Authorities responded to the call just before midnight.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not determined any suspects in the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

KBMT