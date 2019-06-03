PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — One person is in custody after allegedly opening fire at an IHOP restaurant in Pflugerville Tuesday night.

According to the Pflugerville Police Department, officials responded to multiple calls that there was an active shooter at the pancake house in the Stone Hill Town Center at 18709 Limestone Commercial Drive.

At around 6:46 p.m., they said one person was shot and suffered minor injuries.

At this time, police said it is unknown if the victim and alleged shooter knew each other but that is currently part of the investigation.

Police reported the scene is now clear and there is no danger to the public.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

