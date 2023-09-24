x
Crime

One person injured after shooting at IHOP in Beaumont early Sunday morning

A little after 12:30 a.m. a disturbance occurred between a group of people that escalated into shots being exchanged.
Credit: E.J. Williams

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police are investigating a shooting that happened at IHOP on College Street early Sunday morning.

A little after 12:30 a.m. a disturbance occurred between a group of people that escalated into shots being exchanged between the two groups.

One person was hit and treated for a non-life-threatening injury according to Beaumont police.

Everyone involved has been identified and the investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

