One person injured after shooting at IHOP in Beaumont early Sunday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police are investigating a shooting that happened at IHOP on College Street early Sunday morning.

A little after 12:30 a.m. a disturbance occurred between a group of people that escalated into shots being exchanged between the two groups.

One person was hit and treated for a non-life-threatening injury according to Beaumont police.

Everyone involved has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.