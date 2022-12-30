One man stabbed to death after having argument with acquaintance

Two Beaumont men, who were acquaintances, were arguing and one man was stabbed and died as a result of his injuries.

BEAUMONT, Texas — One person is dead and another is being questioned by detectives for a homicide officers say happened around sunrise Friday.

The homicide was reported to Beaumont Police at about 6:30 a.m. On the 1600 block of East Lucas Drive, according to police dispatch records.

Two Beaumont men, who were acquaintances, were arguing and one man, identified as Beaumont resident Jeremy Fuselier, 41, was stabbed and died as a result of his injuries.

Officers arrested the suspect, Beaumont resident Brien Cassimere,38, at the scene.

Cassimere, is currently at the station being interviewed by detectives and will be booked in for murder.

Judge West has set bond at $750,000.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.