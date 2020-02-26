VIDOR, Texas — Authorities are investigating a deadly hit and run accident that took one man's life.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night in the 1600 block of North Main Street.

Part of that street had to be shut down while authorities worked the scene.

12News was told at around 2 a.m. that it would be at least two hours before the road would re-open.

Vidor police tell us that they are still searching for the driver who hit the victim in this accident.

The witness who called 911 said it was a black pick-up truck that hit the victim then fled the scene.

That pick-up was last seen turning west onto Wexford Drive and going into the Wexford Park Subdivision.

Now, police are asking anyone in that area to see if they have images, or video of the truck.

Press Release from Vidor PD:

On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 11:47 PM, the Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received a call of an auto-pedestrian accident in the 1600 block of N. Main in front of Our Lady of Lourdes Church. The caller advised a black pick-up struck a pedestrian that was in the roadway. The caller further advised that the vehicle had left the scene. The Black pick-up was last seen turning west onto Wexford Dr and entering the Wexford Park Subdivision. A check of the area was made but no vehicle was located.

Arriving units found the male lying in the roadway. Acadian Ambulance Service arrived on scene with Orange County ESD #1. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at this time. Justice of Peace Stagner was called to the scene and ordered an autopsy. The next of kin was notified. The name of the deceased will be released later this date to allow extended family to be notified.

The Vidor Police Department is asking the assistance of the public to identify the vehicle and driver. We would appreciate all residents of Wexford Park Subdivision to review their home video systems to see if they have an image of the vehicle. The vehicle would have entered the subdivision around 11:48 PM on February 25, 2020.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver. The vehicle should have damage to the driver’s side front of the vehicle.

For additional information please contact Chief Rod Carroll

