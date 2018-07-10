LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — There is an active search for one man after two inmates escaped Saturday night, Louisville Metro Department of Corrections said.

Justin Stumler and Jeremy Hunt, minimum security inmates working in the jail kitchen, hid in trash cans that were taken outside the jail for disposal, LMDC said in a press release.

Someone did witness the two climbing out of the trash cans, and notified a corrections officer.

Officers arrested Stumler this morning near Preston Hwy. and Indian Trail after receiving a tip about his location.

Justin Stumler was arrested on Oct. 8, 2018, after he escaped from Louisville, Ky. Metro Corrections.

Louisville Metro Corrections

Hunt remains at large.

Jeffersontown Police arrested Stumler on August 27 on charges of motor vehicle theft, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, felony drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Louisville Metro Police Department arrested Hunt on June 28 on a multiple felony burglary charges.

LMPD asks that anyone with information on Hunt's location call 502-574-LMPD (5673).

