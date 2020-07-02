BEAUMONT, Texas — One person was hurt after a drive by shooting in Beaumont's South End Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 3100 block of Elinor Street.

Someone fired at a group of children, and one person was hit in the foot with shrapnel, Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley said.

The victim's injuries are not expected to be life-threatening, Riley said.

