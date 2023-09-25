One injured after nearly 30 shots fired at home in Orange early Saturday morning

In the video all of the shots are fired in rapid succession and sound like they may have come from at least two guns.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating after at least 30 shots were fired at a home in an early Saturday morning drive-by shooting that left one person injured.

A neighbor's ring camera caught the sound of the nearly 30 shots ringing out into the night at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Norwood Dr. in Orange.

In the video all of the shots can be heard in rapid succession and sound like they may have come from at least two guns.

Police say that there were several people inside when someone fired at the home striking one person who was inside.

The person who was struck was taken by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries to a Southeast Texas hospital according to Sgt. Isaac Henry of the Orange Police Department.

The investigation is still in its early stages but officers hope to make an arrest in the case soon Henry told 12News.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

