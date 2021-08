Officials said the victim will be taken to a helipad at the closed Baptist Hospital to be flown to Beaumont.

ORANGE, Texas — One person is being taken to a hospital after a reported shooting in Orange Thursday afternoon.

The victim is being taken from the scene on Circle D Street to a helipad at the closed Baptist Hospital in Orange according to officials.

They will be taken by air to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth in Beaumont.

