One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Nederland

Officers are at the scene in the 700 block of Carriage Lane in Nederland

NEDERLAND, Texas — One person is dead after a shooting involving an officer in Nederland late Tuesday night.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter told 12News by phone on Tuesday that the shooting happened in the 700 block of Carriage Lane in Nederland.

Port Neches police officers are also at the scene.

A 12News crew is there working to learn more.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.