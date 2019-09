JASPER, Texas — One woman is dead after a reported stabbing in Jasper Wednesday evening.

Our news partners at the Beaumont Enterprise said a 911 call was made, asking for police's help at the Rodeway Inn in Jasper.

Police reportedly told the Enterprise that when they arrived, a man was found outside the hotel, covered in blood.

The victim had multiple stab wounds according to the report.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.