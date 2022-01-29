Suspect in custody after Saturday night Port Arthur shooting leaves 1 dead

It happened at the Encore Apartments located in the 3600 block of Jimmy Johnson Blvd.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A suspect is in Port Arthur Police custody after a fatal Saturday night shooting.

It happened at the Encore Apartments located in the 3600 block of Jimmy Johnson Blvd.

Port Arthur Police Chief Timothy Duriso told a 12News crew at the scene that one person died in the shooting and police have a suspect in custody.

An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

