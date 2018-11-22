BEAUMONT — One of two men suspected of robbing two people and stealing a car at gunpoint in Beaumont Wednesday night is behind bars this morning.

Wilson Toussaint, 20, of Beaumont, was arrested after attempting to ditch a gun during while running from police according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery of two people just after 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of South 5th Street in Beaumont according to the release.

As officers headed to the call police were told that the victim's car, a blue Hyundai Elantra,had been stolen the release said.

When officers spotted the stolen car near Sarah and 4th Streets the suspects fled and wrecked the car less than a mile away in the 2200 block of West Virginia Street just east of Sprott Park.

Toussaint and another suspect fled from the stolen car on foot after it hit a pole and Toussaint attempted to get rid of a gun during the foot pursuit police said.

Police recovered the gun and arrested Toussaint, who, police discovered, is a convicted felon.

Toussaint was booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on charges of aggravated robbery, evading arrest and unlawful possession of firearm by a felon according to the release.

Police are continuing to investigate and search for the second suspect.

