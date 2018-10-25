LAKE CHARLES — One person has been arrested following an active shooter situation at a Lake Charles hospital Thursday.

Lake Charles Police officers took the person into custody without incident of injury at about 11: 15 a.m. according to a release from the Calcasieu parish Sheriff's Office.

From a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office news release...

The Lake Charles City Police were dispatched to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital this morning in reference to an active shooter.

LCPD is the incident command of this situation. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted them by providing our SWAT Team along with evacuation efforts and security.

CPSO immediately locked down all the schools in the area to ensure their safety and set up a perimeter around the hospital.

Around 11:15 LCPD took the suspect in custody without incident and without injury to anyone at the hospital.

Sheriff Mancuso and Chief Don Dixon have now deemed the area safe.

