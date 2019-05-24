PORT ARTHUR, Texas — One man was arrested after the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old outside a Port Arthur gas station.

Ashton Jherimiah Robertson, 21, is charged with tampering with evidence in the deadly shooting of a Port Arthur teenager.

Port Arthur Police are investigating after a fatal shooting at the Short Stop gas station located in the 2200 block of Gulfway Drive.

A juvenile died from his injuries at the scene, police said. Officers were called to the scene just before 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Precinct 7 Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett said in a phone interview that the 16-year-old victim was shot in the back, as if he may have been in a hurry.

