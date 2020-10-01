BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested one man in connection with a shooting earlier this week in the South End.

Antonio Monte Jones, 30, of Beaumont, was taken into custody Friday, Jan. 10, Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow said in a news release. Beaumont Police believe he was involved with a shooting that happened at a house in the 800 block of Pipkin Street Sunday, Jan. 5.

Several masked men entered the home and one of them shot the resident in front of his children, both under the age of 5, Beaumont Police said in an earlier statement. The man survived the shooting, but was paralyzed.

Beaumont Police said they believe the confrontation stemmed from illegal activity and involved drugs.

A stray bullet hit a neighbor's house, going into a bedroom, Morrow said. Fortunately, no one was home.

Detectives followed several leads and identified Jones as one of the four suspects involved with the shooting, Morrow said.

Beaumont Police obtained a burglary warrant and arrested Jones.

Anyone with information with this or other crimes should contact Beaumont Police or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers.

