Orange County accused drug dealer arrested after traffic stop, charged with 8 drug-related felonies

K9 Unit Rudy helped detectives find a large amount of heroin and fentanyl inside the 63-year-old man's vehicle.

ROSE CITY, Texas — A man, who the Orange County Sheriff’s Office says is a drug distributor in the area, is behind bars on nine drug-related charges.

Detectives with the Orange County Narcotics Division stopped 63-year-old Roger Hanks Monday on I-10 in Rose City. Deputies said they saw Hanks committing several traffic violations.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit named Rudy helped detectives find a large amount of heroin and fentanyl inside Hanks’ vehicle.

He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Throughout an investigation, detectives learned Hanks owned two residences in Vinton, Louisiana.

Law enforcement officials found several firearms, methamphetamine, cocaine, and prescription medications at these residences.

Deputies said they later discovered Hanks was distributing heroin, methamphetamine, and other drugs to the Orange County area.

Hanks is booked in the Orange County Jail, and his bond is set at $75,000, jail records show. He is charged with the following in Texas and Louisiana:

Texas

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Heroin/Fentanyl, Second-degree felony

Lousiana

Distribution/possession w/ intent to distribute methamphetamine, Felony

Distribution/possession w/ intent to distribute cocaine, Felony

Distribution/possession w/ intent to distribute vyvance, Felony

Distribution/possession w/ intent to distribute hydrocodone, Felony

Distribution/possession w/ intent to distribute alprazolam, Felony

Two counts of possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by person convicted of certain felonies, Felonies

Drug paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

