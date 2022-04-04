Officials investigating man's death on north Beaumont street

Police officers haven't released information about what led to the man's death.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found along a north Beaumont street Monday.

Officers are investigating the man's death and have blocked of a portion of the 2500 block of Pine Street near Magnolia Cemetery.

Officers believe the man may have been struck by a car but are continuing to investigate according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.

The Beaumont Police Department has not released any details yet.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.