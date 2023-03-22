Official says war on drugs is 'here, local' following discovery of 10K fentanyl-laced ecstasy pills in Silsbee

Hardin County law enforcement made what they are calling their largest fentanyl bust to date Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Officials are concerned about the war on drugs that is raging in Southeast Texas and the impact it could have on area communities.

Hardin County law enforcement made what they are calling their largest fentanyl bust to date Friday. The bust took place at a house in Silsbee on South 14th Street.

"It really hits home when it's in your neighborhood, when it's made it here," Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis said. "It's made it to a house, and they're open for business, and they're selling that on the streets in your local town."

Law enforcement found 10,000 ecstasy pills laced with fentanyl. Even a small amount of the dangerous drug can cause an overdose and end in death.

"This is big because of the sheer volume, and the number of people that this would have supplied," Sheriff Davis said.

During the bust, officers arrested Travorris White, Tyrese Harmon and Theodore Lee Follie IV. All three men are facing felony charges and being held on bonds totaling at least $1.5 million each.

A fourth person, Jorden Edwards, was arrested for a misdemeanor drug charge and has since bonded out.

Sheriff Davis feels the war on drugs and fentanyl is raging on in Southeast Texas and hitting too close to home.

“This something that’s impacting our communities, our hometown,” Sheriff Davis said. “This isn’t just something that's out on the highway that was passing through our city."

Chelsea Chanslor is a former addict, who was first introduced to fentanyl at the age of 14

"I personally just look at it from so many aspects,” Chanslor said. “Just a fun night with your friends, and then one of you don’t wake up, and then you have to see that tragedy unfold."

She now uses her experiences to help other people who are struggling with addiction to get sober.

"These drug dealers they don’t care,” Chanslor said. “They are not measuring, 'Oh we don't want more than this. It could be dangerous.' They are not thinking about that."

Chanslor has shared her experiences in speeches for the statewide "One Pill Can Kill" campaign.

“To think of 10,000, I mean, you could think maybe three people could die off of one pill," Chanslor said.

Less than a mile from where police found the drugs is an elementary school. Sheriff Davis feels this could make charges worse for those involved.

“This particular case really hits home because it's in our own backyard,” Sheriff Davis. “It’s not at some border. It's not in south Texas on the Rio Grande. It's not at a border checkpoint. It's here. It's local, and that's a big difference."

Sheriff Davis credited tips from the community that led to Friday's arrest. Police always say if you see something, it never hurts to say something.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.