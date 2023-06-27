Officers, deputies bust Beaumont man with more than 20 grams of fentanyl

Police say that during a traffic stop they saw him trying to hide what they suspected to be narcotics.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police officers and Jefferson County deputies busted a 64-year-old Beaumont man with fentanyl Monday afternoon.

Officers and deputies stopped pulled over a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Harry Lowenthal, 64, of Beaumont, Monday at about 4 p.m. for a traffic violation in the the 2300 block of Delaware St according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

Police say that while speaking to Lowenthal they saw him trying to hide what they suspected to be narcotics.

Lowenthal was then arrested and police say they found a "large amount" of what they suspected to be fentanyl on him.

After taking him to the police station to speak with detectives police were able to develop probable cause to get a warrant to search his home according to the news release.

Once they searched his home they found more than 20 grams of suspected fentanyl, a handgun and a "large amount" of cash the release said.

Police did not specify how much cash they found but released a photo that showed what appeared to be at least $3,000.

Lowenthal was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility and booked in on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.