Beaumont officer shot in leg at South end apartment complex

Police have released very little information other than the location.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after an officer was shot in the leg Thursday morning on the south side of Beaumont.

The officer had responded to a disturbance call at The Woodlands of Beaumont apartment complex near Cardinal Drive and Fourth Street at 5:49 a.m. according to a news release from the Beaumont Police.

During the "encounter" an officer's gun fired and struck the officer in the leg police said.

The injured officer was taken by ambulance to CHRISTUS St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont with non-life threatening injuries according to the release.

Police say they are not currently searching for anyone and the incident is under investigation.

Residents at the complex tell 12News they did not see or hear anything but woke up to find police and medics at the complex.

