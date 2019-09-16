HOUSTON — Police said an officer shot and killed an armed suspect near a southwest Houston elementary school on Monday morning.

Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said two officers responded to reports of a man brandishing a weapon at a car wash near the 10700 block of South Gessner in Valley West Elementary School.

Officers responded, but the man allegedly refused to comply with their orders. He exchanged gunfire with police before he was shot and killed.

The chief said the school was under lockdown for about an hour, but that lockdown has since been lifted.

Police initially said the suspect was transported to the hospital, but it was later determined he died at the scene.

As of 10:20 a.m. the roadway in front of the school remained blocked with the investigation underway.

No officers were injured in the shooting. At a morning press conference, Chief Acevedo said the two officers involved work the South Gessner Division's Crime Suppression Team. One is a three-year member of the department while the other is a two-year member.

"They displayed some tremendous courage chasing this armed suspect and within a minute engaging him," said Acevedo. "And Thank God for overtime, for the overtime initiative, because we may not have had officers in this area."

Houston police noted that Houston ISD's police were also nearby on the school's campus, standing between the school and the shooting scene.

