Officer injured in Friday chase that began in Port Arthur, ended in arrest in Chambers County

The officer was taken to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas to get X-rays and is expected to be OK.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A suspect is in custody after reportedly leading multiple agencies on a chase that began in Port Arthur, ended in Chambers County and left an officer injured.

The incident began around 6:30 p.m. Friday. A Port Arthur officer conducted a routine traffic stop on a Mazda in the 1200 block of 8th Avenue.

At some point, the driver of the Mazda reportedly sped away from the officer and ran over his foot, Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told 12News.

The officer was taken to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas to get X-rays and is expected to be OK. The chase continued through Beaumont and eventually made it to Chambers County, Chief Duriso said.

Multiple agencies including the Port Arthur Police Department, Beaumont Police Department, and Chambers County Sheriff's Office responded to the chase.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody in Chambers County and taken to the Chambers County Jail. Chief Duriso told 12News he is expected to face charges out of Port Arthur including evading arrest and injury to an officer.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.