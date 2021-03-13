Off-duty Dallas police officer arrested on DWI charge in Cedar Hill, officials say

Authorities said they found the off-duty Dallas police officer asleep in a car around 3 a.m. Saturday at 200 block of Uptown Boulevard in Cedar Hill.

CEDAR HILL, Texas — Updated at 12:30 p.m. Saturday with additional details from the Dallas Police Department.

A senior corporal with the Dallas Police Department is accused of driving while intoxicated. He was off-duty when the incident occurred, officials said.

Cedar Hill police said around 3 a.m. Saturday they located a vehicle running in the parking lot of a closed business near 200 block of Uptown Boulevard. That's when they also found Terry Charles asleep in the driver's seat, according to officials.

Authorities said during their investigation they learned that Charles was intoxicated. Cedar Hill police arrested Charles and booked him into the DeSoto Jail on the charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Dallas police shared a news release on Facebook Saturday afternoon, stating that Charles has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs administrative investigation. He has been with the department since September 2008.