ODESSA, Texas — Five people are dead and 21 injured after a shooting that spanned multiple locations in Midland and Odessa. A single suspect is dead, and Odessa police believe the threat has been contained. It's unclear whether the five dead includes the shooter.

Initial reports included two suspects, however at a press conference Saturday evening, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said they had not confirmed a second suspect.

Thirteen people in various conditions were being treated at Medical Center Hospital Saturday, where a staging area with grief counselors had been set up for families of the victims, according to Medical Center Health Systems CEO Russell Tippin.

Of the 13 patients, seven were in critical condition, two serious and one had died. It's not clear if that victim is among the five dead reported by Chief Gerke.

Tippin said the hospital is on lockdown for the safety of hospital officials and patients. The hospital is at capacity, and Tippin did not say the locations of the other injured.

UMC confirmed a 17 month old was airlifted to Lubbock after being shot in the face.

Chief Gerke said the shooting started with a traffic stop just after 3 p.m. Two DPS troopers tried to pull over the driver of a gold Honda, who then pointed a rifle toward the rear window of his car and fired several shots at the troopers, hitting one of them.

The suspect fled the scene towards 42nd street and continued shooting innocent people, including a Midland police officer and an Odessa police officer. He also stole a mail truck, according to police.

The DPS trooper is in serious but stable condition, and the two other officers are in stable condition.

The shooting came to an end when the suspect was shot and killed near the Cinergy movie theater in Odessa. Gerke said he was a white male in his mid 30s.

Multiple areas were on lockdown while the shooting situation was active, including UT Permian Basin.

Governor Greg Abbott will be traveling to Odessa Sunday morning. He issued the following statement:

“The First Lady and I are heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack, and we offer our unwavering support to the victims, their families, and all the people of Midland and Odessa,” said Governor Abbott. “The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are working closely with local law enforcement to provide resources as needed and deliver justice for this heinous attack. I thank the first responders who have acted swiftly and admirably under pressure, and I want to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.