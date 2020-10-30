NOPD officer shot in the French Quarter, suspect in custody

This is a developing story. Stick with WWL-TV for the latest information.

NEW ORLEANS — An NOPD officer was shot and wounded on Royal Street in the French Quarter.

According to NOPD, the officer has been taken to the hospital and a suspect is in police custody.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Royal and St. Phillip Streets.

According to an NOPD source, the wounded officer is a male, eighth district officer. They said the wounded officer was speaking and coherent when he arrived at University Medical Center.

The officer appears to have been shot in the face under the eye, according to NOPD sources.

Witnesses tell WWL-TV that they saw a man stand up from the back of a pedicab and fire a handgun at the officer's patrol car without any prompting in broad daylight.

The shooting took place in the middle of the French Quarter as Halloween weekend crowds wandered the streets.

