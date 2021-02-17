No one hurt during shooting in Beaumont Target parking lot

BEAUMONT, Texas — No one was hurt during a shooting in the parking lot of Target in Beaumont.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17 during a domestic disturbance between two people, Beaumont Police said.
Witnesses at the scene said a man tried to shoot his girlfriend's car.
An officer was nearby when the shooting happened and was able to arrest the suspect.
Beaumont Police detectives investigated the scene.
GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device
LIVE WINTER STORM UPDATES:
Shooting in Beaumont Target parking lot
1 / 5