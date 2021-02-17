x
Crime

No one hurt during shooting in Beaumont Target parking lot

Witnesses at the scene said a man tried to shoot his girlfriend's car. An officer was nearby and was able to arrest the suspect.

BEAUMONT, Texas — No one was hurt during a shooting in the parking lot of Target in Beaumont. 

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17 during a domestic disturbance between two people, Beaumont Police said. 

Witnesses at the scene said a man tried to shoot his girlfriend's car. 

An officer was nearby when the shooting happened and was able to arrest the suspect. 

Beaumont Police detectives investigated the scene. 

