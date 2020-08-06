PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Investigators are working to find out why a man was stabbed early Monday morning in Port Arthur.
The Port Arthur Police Department received a call around 7:30 a.m. about a stabbing. The victim didn't receive life-threatening injuries. He wasn't able to identify the person who stabbed him according to a release from PAPD.
It happened in the 2100 block of Hwy. 87.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Port Arthur police say the investigation is ongoing.
If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.
Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
