PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Investigators are working to find out why a man was stabbed early Monday morning in Port Arthur.

The Port Arthur Police Department received a call around 7:30 a.m. about a stabbing. The victim didn't receive life-threatening injuries. He wasn't able to identify the person who stabbed him according to a release from PAPD.

It happened in the 2100 block of Hwy. 87.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Port Arthur police say the investigation is ongoing.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is 'rare,' WHO official says

Recession hit US in February, ending record-long expansion

CrossFit founder, dropped by Reebok, apologizes for George Floyd tweet