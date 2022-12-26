No injuries reported, investigation underway after shots were fired into Orange home Sunday night

It happened in the 1300 block of North 3rd Street.

ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are working to figure out who fired several shots into an area home late Sunday night.

It happened in the 1300 block of North 3rd Street. Neighbors told 12News no one was home when the shooting took place, and so far, no injuries have been reported.

At this time, police have not released any additional information on the incident.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

