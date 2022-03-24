No injuries after driver crashes into Spurger ISD bus while fleeing from Tyler County deputies

The bus driver and students on the school bus are OK, according to the district. They were also sent home to rest for the day.

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — All students on board a Spurger Independent School District bus are safe after a pickup truck driver crashed into the school bus during a high-speed chase involving Tyler County deputies.

The wreck happened around 6:40 a.m. Thursday after Tyler County deputies tried to stop the driver of a white Chevrolet pickup truck on Highway 92. Deputies said the driver made a traffic violation.

The truck driver fled from deputies, but the chase came to a crashing end at the intersection of FM 2992 and County Road 4375.

The crashed truck was taken towed away at the scene, and the suspect was taken into custody, deputies said.

The bus driver and students on the school bus were uninjured, according to the district. They were also sent home to rest for the day.

“It's a scary day to be a Pirate, but it's a great day to be in the Pirate Family,” the district said in a statement.

It is unclear what charges the suspect is facing at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

