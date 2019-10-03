HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old girl in southeast Houston.

According to homicide detectives, a call came in for a child who may have fallen from the second floor of an apartment complex in the 8500 block of Broadway St.

When paramedics arrived on scene, they found the girl dead in a bedroom of an apartment on the first floor.

Investigators said there are noticeable bruises on the child's body, but they don't see signs of a fall. There was no blood found on the cement either, according to Sgt. Joshua Horn with the Houston Police Department.

“We do see bruises on the child,” said HPD Sgt. Joshua Horn. “We’re trying to determine if those bruises are consistent with the fall.

“At this time we don't see any evidence of a fall. We don't see any blood on the concrete where the child may have landed."

Homicide is interviewing the mother and her boyfriend.

The boyfriend was taken into custody on unrelated charges.

“[The mother’s boyfriend] had a parole-violation warrant for his arrest, and prior to that, he actually lied to other officers about his identity,” Horn said.

Anyone that may have information on this case is asked to call homicide at 713-308-3600.