Nine people arrested, five rescued in Jefferson County during anti-human trafficking bust

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Nine people were arrested after a human trafficking investigation in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies along with other Southeast Texas law enforcement agencies worked together during a two-day joint human trafficking operation Thursday, Feb. 25 and Friday, Feb. 26.

Two human traffickers were identified during the operation, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Capt. Crystal Holmes said in a news release.

An investigation into another trafficker is still ongoing, she said.

Holmes said the operation was "aimed at identifying and assisting victims of human trafficking, as well as holding those that traffic and exploit them accountable."

Five victims of human trafficking were rescued during the operation, Holmes said. Officials provided them with social services, including medical aid, safe housing and counseling.

Eight men were arrested for attempting to purchase sex from adult women, Holmes said. Three of the men were also charged with attempting to purchase sexual acts from children.

"Human trafficking crosses all lines — county lines, state lines and human decency lines," Holmes said. "The women, men and children forced into this atrocity are not there willingly."

"If you have suspicion of sex trade operations, please report it to your local law enforcement agency immediately," she said. "You could be saving a life."

Here is a list of the people arrested:

Terry Landry, 62, charged with prostitution.

Ryan Brooks, 44, charged with solicitation of a person under the age of 18.

Jose Salinas, 34, charged with prostitution.

Bertin Salas, 41, charged with prostitution.

Cody Henry, 24, charged with prostitution and solicitation of a person under the age of 18.

Joshua Mouton, 31, charged with prostitution.

Chad Cracknell, 44, charged with prostitution and solicitation of a person under the age of 18.

David Malonson, 28, charged with prostitution.

Troy Gerard, 29, charged with promotion of prostitution.

Here is a list of the law enforcement agencies and other organizations involved:

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office

Homeland Security Investigations

Port Arthur Police

Nederland Police

Orange Police

Jefferson County Pct. 1 Constables Office

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

Orange County Constable Pct. 2

Texas Department of Public Safety

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office

Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and DEA

Garth House

Harvest House

Collective Liberty

CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Forensic Nursing

S.A.N.E.