NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — A Newton man is now in jail for a murder that took place in 2017.

A Newton County Grand Jury indicted 41-year-old John Michael (Toby) Peck, of Newton, for the murder of Randy Holmes.

A grand jury indicted John Michael Peck on March 6, in the murder of Holmes, according to a report from Newton County News.

The murder happened around Nov. 24, 2017, according to a Newton County Sheriff's Office release.

Officials said Peck was turned over to Newton County by his attorney Bill Morian.

Peck’s bond is set at $1 million. Peck is in custody at the Newton County Jail.

The Newton Police Department has been investigating the case for almost 3 years with the help of Newton County Sheriff’s Office and the AG’s office.

RELATED: Man indicted, arrested in connection with murder of Newton County man who disappeared in 2017

RELATED: Family of missing Newton man hoping for new lead in disappearance

RELATED: Police, deputies in Newton believe remains found Thursday may be Newton man missing since 2017

Newton County Sherriff's Office news release..

A Newton County Grand Jury indicted John Michael (Toby) Peck a 41-year-old White Male from Newton Texas for the murder of Randy Holmes.

The murder took place on or about November 24, 2017 in Newton County Texas.

Peck was turned over to Newton County by his attorney Bill Morian. Bond has been set at $1,000,000. Peck is in the Newton County Jail.

This has been a long 2 ½ year investigation by the Newton Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Office and the AG’s office.

Also on 12Newsnow.com

Houston-area coronavirus patients traveled together to Egypt last month

Los Tigres Del Norte to perform at Beaumont Civic Center

Beaumont gas pump skimmer scheme lands pair in federal prison