NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — A 49-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a child is held in the Newton County jail after the Newton Police Department launched an investigation.

Investigators say James Lee Gaona had been in sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl since the child was 4.

Newton Chief of Police Will Jackson said in a statement the child was interviewed and told investigators about the abuse, leading to Gaona's arrest.

The investigation began in July.

Gaona is held on a $200,000 bond and is charged with a continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first degree felony.