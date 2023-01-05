Two suspects accused of New Year's Day burglary wanted by Newton County Sheriff's Office

The suspects allegedly stole a Kubota tractor with front end loader and brush hog, a Stihl 460 chainsaw, electronic equipment, jewelry and a large coin collection.

CALL, Texas — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is searching for two male suspects believed to be involved in a New Year's Day burglary.

It happened Sunday, January 1, 2022 shortly before 10 p.m. at 1282 County Road 3102 in Call.

The suspects allegedly stole a Kubota tractor with front end loader and brush hog, a Stihl 460 chainsaw, electronic equipment, jewelry and a large coin collection, according to a Facebook post from Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby.

On Tuesday, January 3, 2022, Deputy Ruiz went back to the scene to continue her investigation and found the stolen Kubota tractor with the front-end loader and brush hog in a wooded area next to CR 3102.

The tractor and accessories equipment were recovered. The other equipment has still not been found.

They are looking for two male suspects who were recorded by surveillance cameras, dressed in heavy clothing.

The New County Sheriff's Office is investigating leads at this time and is asking if anyone has any information about this crime, they contact 409-379-3636 or 3637.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.