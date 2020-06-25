Newton County resident arrested on 5 counts of possessing child pornography

The person was located in the 6000 block of Private Road near Bon Weir.

NEWTON, Texas — A Newton County resident is in jail after being arrested for five counts of possession of child pornography.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Attorney General issued a search warrant around 8 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

The person was located within the 6000 block of Private Road near Bon Weir, according to the release.

The person has been placed in the Newton County Jail and is waiting for a formal arraignment, the Sheriff said.

The person’s name has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.