Deputies arrest suspect accused of shooting Newton County man at Exotic Cat Refuge

On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 1348 hours NCSO was notified by Jasper Memorial Hospital (JMH) that a Newton County resident was being treated in the ER with two gunshot wounds. They reported that the victim informed them that he was shot at the Cat Refuge around noon on Tuesday. Deputies were dispatched to the Cat Refuge and JMH Emergency Room. We discovered that the victim sustained two non-life threatening wounds and the incident occurred at the Cat Refuge in the vicinity of CR 3075. Deputies gathered information that led to the identity and arrest of the suspect. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was assaulted by an unidentified male suspect while he was at the Cat Refuge. The suspect is currently incarcerated in the Newton County Jail awaiting arraignment. This release will be updated with the identity of the suspect once he is arraigned. The victim was treated at JMH and released on Tuesday.