NEWTON, Texas — A 56-year-old Newton County man has been arrested and charged in connection with a head-on wreck that killed a teen in February.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Andy Ray Hubbard, 56, of Bon Weir, late last week on charges of criminally negligent homicide in connection with the wreck.

Conner Mitchell, 17, of Bon Wier, was killed in the wreck.

Following the wreck investigation DPS troopers submitted their findings to the Newton County District Attorney’s office before charges were filed.

Mitchell was driving southbound in a 2004 Chevrolet pickup on FM 1416 south of U.S. Highway190 when he was struck head-on by a 2016 Ford pickup driven by Hubbard according to a news release issued by the DPS on Monday.

Hubbard was driving northbound in the southbound lane according to the release.

A February DPS news release following the wreck initially indicated that Mitchell’s Chevrolet pickup had crossed over into the northbound lanes.

"From the initial report to the completion of the crash investigation, evidence was collected and evaluated that aided in the Trooper’s final findings for the crash report and showed Hubbard to be driving northbound in the southbound traffic lane which contributed to the crash," aTexas DPS spokesperson told 12News on Tuesday.

Hubbard was taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital with serious injuries according to troopers.

