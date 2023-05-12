Beaumont Police bust New Orleans man with large amount of drugs they say meant for Beaumont's streets

Police found a handgun, almost 30 grams of cocaine, more than two pounds of marijuana, 2,000 grams of THC edibles and a bottle of promethazine.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 23-year-old New Orleans man was arrested Thursday night during a traffic stop after police found a gun and a large amount of drugs "destined for the streets of Beaumont."

Officers with the Beaumont Police Department's narcotics unit stopped a vehicle driven by Traunce Alfred,23, of New Orleans, at about 9:30 p.m./ Thursday night in the 10000 block of Eastex Freeway according to a Facebook post by Beaumont Police.

After making a "probable cause search" of the vehicle being driven by Alfred, officers found a handgun, almost 30 grams of cocaine, more than two pounds of marijuana, 2,000 grams of THC edibles and a bottle of promethazine.

Alfred was arrested on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of X2 and possession of a dangerous drug.

He is being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where his total bonds have been set at $48,500, according to a jailer.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

***Drugs destined for Beaumont’s streets seized*** Last night, at about 9:30 pm, officers with our Narcotics Unit... Posted by Beaumont Police on Friday, May 12, 2023

