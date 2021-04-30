Police: New developments in 1995 cold-case murder, assault of Beaumont teacher

A source tells 12News that a recent arrest in connection with the homicide investigation has been made in Ohio.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont detectives may be one step closer to solving a cold case that happened decades ago in the west side of the city.

Beaumont Police confirmed with 12News new developments have been made in the homicide investigation involving a beloved Beaumont teacher who was murdered and sexually assaulted in her home 26 years ago.

A source tells 12News that a recent arrest in connection with the homicide investigation has been made in Ohio.

As the investigation continues, a police spokesperson said no other information will be released at this time.

Mary Catherine Edwards lived alone in Beaumont and was a school teacher in the city. She was last seen on Friday, Jan. 13, 1995, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The next day, investigators said she didn’t answer any phone calls. Her lack of response prompted her parents to pay her a visit at her house on Park Meadow Drive.

When the parents arrived, they found the 31-year-old woman’s body drowned in her bathroom, according to DPS.

Evidence showed that Edwards had been sexually assaulted and killed, according to a DPS news release.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have worked to solve the case over the past decades. The Beaumont Police Department and The Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program have offered cash rewards for information regarding the unsolved homicide.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Mary Catherine Edwards was a vibrant and loved, schoolteacher in Beaumont, Texas. On January 14, 1995, she would not respond to phone calls. Her parents went to her house on Park Meadow Street in Beaumont.

At her home, they discovered her body in a bathroom. Mary Catherine had been sexually assaulted and murdered. She was 31 years old at the time of her death. Beaumont police detectives and Texas Rangers conducted an exhaustive investigation, but the case remains unsolved.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.