Nederland woman awakened by pair of armed, masked men in her home Monday demanding combination to safe

Police believe the robbery was a targeted one and the home was not picked at random.

NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland Police are investigating a "targeted robbery" after a woman awoke to a pair of masked, armed men in her home Monday morning.

Dispatchers received a call at about 8:15 a.m. about a person with a gun entering a home in the 1100 block of 15th St., Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter told 12News.

Police believe the robbery was a targeted one and the home was not picked at random Porter said.

A woman at the home told officers that she awoke this morning to a pair of armed men wearing ski masks inside her home according to Porter.

She told police one of the men had a gun in his belt.

The men were demanding she tell them the combination to a safe inside the house.

After the woman told the men she did not know the combination to the safe they left in a white late model GMC Terrain SUV police said.

An image from surveillance video released by police shows an SUV in front of the home.

Police have given no other description of the men at this time.

Detectives are continuing to investigate what Porter described as a "targeted robbery."

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.