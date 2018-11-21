BEAUMONT — Two Nederland teens are warning people to think twice before they meet people on “resale” apps.

Case Babino and his girlfriend Katie Morris were robbed after trying to sell an Xbox to someone they were messaging online.

"They had a gun right in my face so I was just like take it, y’all can take everything,” said Babino.

Babino said he wanted to sell his Xbox so he made a post on the app “Letgo.”

He ended up meeting a buyer on Monday night at the Regent One Apartments near the old fairgrounds.

Three suspects robbed the two teens armed with a gun.

"He pointed at my girlfriend and said she is coming with us and I said no she's not," said Babino.

The suspects ended up taking off in Katie’s jeep. The two teens hopped a fence and ran for their lives until they reached a Porta potty and called for help.

“They shouldn’t have been there to begin with, the biggest thing is that they didn’t get hurt and we are going to have Thanksgiving this year,” said Katie’s father David Morris.

Beaumont police found the suspects driving the jeep and chased them until they crashed then ran off.

Case said he feels lucky to be alive and wants others to be careful when using “re-sales apps.”

"Be really smart about it, make sure you know who you are selling to and if you don't know who you are selling to meet in a very populated area,” said Babino.

Beaumont police suggest that you meet people from "re-sale apps” at the police department.

You can also a dispatcher to have an officer on standby.

© 2018 KBMT