Nederland softball volunteer being investigated for alleged sexual assault of underage girls

No one has been indicted in connection with the allegations which were reported to police last week.

NEDERLAND, Texas — A 47-year-old man who volunteered with a Nederland softball league is being investigated by Police in Nederland for allegedly touching underage girls.

Nederland detectives are looking into the allegations according to Nederland Police chief Gary Porter.

“We are investigating the allegations of improver touching of minors," chief Porter told 12News Tuesday morning.

No one has been indicted in connection with the allegations which were reported to police last week on Sunday, August 21, 2022, Porter told 12News Tuesday morning.

Porter did not say how many victims may be involved in the investigation.

The mother of one of the alleged victims told 12News on Tuesday that the suspect was involved with the Nederland Softball Association.

The man was a volunteer with the group until league play finished this summer according to Nederland Softball Association president Gerardo Montoya.

12News is not naming the suspect because no charges have been filed in the investigation which is in its early stages.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.