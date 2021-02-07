14-year-old boy is suspect in violent Nederland attack on man with special needs

A 26-year-old man with special needs was left with severe injuries after an attack outside the Nederland Recreational Center.

NEDERLAND, Texas — A 26-year-old man with special needs was left with severe injuries after an attack outside the Nederland Recreational Center, June 30.

According to Nederland Chief Gary Porter, the attack happened June 30.

Relatives of the victim said it left him in the hospital with serious injuries to both sides of his face.

According to the officials, the suspect is 14 years old.

"As far as any criminal prosecution goes, there is special considerations for elderly and people who are disabled or mentally disabled." Porter said.

At this moment, no charges have been filed according to police.

12News has been in touch with the victim’s family and is respecting their privacy.

12News will update you when relatives or police reveal more information.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.